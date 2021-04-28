Short Interest in Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Decreases By 65.0%

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SAUHY stock opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. Straumann has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $68.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Straumann from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

