Short Interest in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Declines By 73.6%

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the March 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SOMMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sumitomo Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

OTCMKTS SOMMY traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $26.14. 3,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,738. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.14. Sumitomo Chemical has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $27.27.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

