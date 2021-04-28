Short Interest in Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Rises By 460.9%

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,800 shares, a growth of 460.9% from the March 31st total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 109.0 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of SURVF stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $1.22.

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

