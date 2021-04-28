Short Interest in Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Grows By 189.2%

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, an increase of 189.2% from the March 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNLY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.67. 188,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,602. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $5.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2466 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

