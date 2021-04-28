Short Interest in Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Rises By 1,523.5%

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 1,523.5% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tauriga Sciences stock remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 241,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,655. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. Tauriga Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.61.

Get Tauriga Sciences alerts:

Tauriga Sciences Company Profile

Tauriga Sciences, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea product. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. It has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tauriga Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tauriga Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.