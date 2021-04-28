Short Interest in The Castle Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGU) Decreases By 86.2%

The Castle Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
The Castle Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,165. The Castle Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.
About The Castle Group
