Short Interest in The Castle Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGU) Decreases By 86.2%

The Castle Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Castle Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,165. The Castle Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.

About The Castle Group

The Castle Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the hotel and resort management industry in the state of Hawaii, New Zealand, and the Commonwealth of Saipan under the Castle Resorts and Hotels trade name. It manages luxury and mid-range resort condominiums and hotels on various islands in the state of Hawaii; and a property located in New Zealand.

