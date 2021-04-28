Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Expands By 366.7%

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of GGZ opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

