Short Interest in The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Decreases By 87.6%

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the March 31st total of 540,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,695,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GYST traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 325,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,733,166. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. The Graystone has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10.
About The Graystone
