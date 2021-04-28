Short Interest in The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Decreases By 87.6%

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the March 31st total of 540,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,695,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GYST traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 325,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,733,166. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. The Graystone has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

About The Graystone

The Graystone Co Inc engages in acquiring and developing mining properties. Its projects include Gorilla, Graystone II, and Graystone III located in Loreto and Amazonas, Peru. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

