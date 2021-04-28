Short Interest in Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Increases By 3,700.0%

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 3,700.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TILCF opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.29. Till Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.
Till Capital Company Profile
