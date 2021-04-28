Short Interest in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Expands By 228.4%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, an increase of 228.4% from the March 31st total of 660,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMDI. Q Capital Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Titan Medical by 170.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Titan Medical by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 41,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Titan Medical stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Titan Medical has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $3.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $177.43 million, a PE ratio of 162.00 and a beta of 3.53.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMDI. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

