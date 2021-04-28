Short Interest in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Decreases By 76.8%

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the March 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTP. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $636,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 37,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 15.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TTP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,039. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

