Short Interest in TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Decreases By 85.6%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 85.6% from the March 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TUIFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Commerzbank lowered TUI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TUI in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. HSBC lowered shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. TUI currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUIFY opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. TUI has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $5.05.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. TUI had a negative net margin of 40.88% and a negative return on equity of 128.51%. The firm had revenue of $558.29 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TUI will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

