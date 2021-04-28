Short Interest in Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Decreases By 81.1%

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the March 31st total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of TBXXF traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.77. 67,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,494. Turmalina Metals has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.70.
About Turmalina Metals
