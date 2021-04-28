Short Interest in Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Decreases By 81.1%

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the March 31st total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TBXXF traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.77. 67,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,494. Turmalina Metals has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.70.

About Turmalina Metals

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco Project, located in San Juan Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Turmalina Copper Corp.

