Short Interest in Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Decreases By 82.1%

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the March 31st total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,634,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TURV opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. Two Rivers Water & Farming has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.42.

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company Profile

Two Rivers Water & Farming Co engages in the acquisition and development of irrigated farmland and associated water rights in the United States. The firm provides greenhouses and processing facilities for marijuana growers in Colorado with water rights not used for fruit and vegetable crop production.

