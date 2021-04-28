Short Interest in Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Declines By 78.3%

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.19. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $40.18.

Get Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. alerts:

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Company Profile

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi AS engages in the manufacturing, purchasing, sale, exporting and importing of flour and sugar, cacao, nut finished and semi-finished products. Its products include biscuits, chocolates, bars, chocolate covered biscuits and bars, cakes and all raw stuffs and auxiliary products related to these finished and semi-finished products.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.