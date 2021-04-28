Short Interest in Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Declines By 98.3%

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the March 31st total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,303,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UATG stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation.

