Short Interest in Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Declines By 86.9%

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decline of 86.9% from the March 31st total of 220,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNICY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Unicharm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of UNICY stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Unicharm has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69 and a beta of 0.07.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

