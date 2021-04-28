Short Interest in United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Expands By 525.6%

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 525.6% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ULTHF opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. United Lithium has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.46.
United Lithium Company Profile
