Short Interest in United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 (NYSE:UZB) Decreases By 72.2%

United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 (NYSE:UZB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.33. 28,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,556. United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%.

