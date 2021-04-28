Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Declines By 77.6%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the March 31st total of 147,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,924,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,407,000 after acquiring an additional 54,303 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 403,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,771,000 after purchasing an additional 42,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 54,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONE opened at $195.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $196.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

