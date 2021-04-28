Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Drops By 76.9%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW opened at $79.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.18. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.25 and a 12-month high of $82.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.091 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

