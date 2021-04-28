Short Interest in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Declines By 81.3%

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the March 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSDA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 52,422 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 499.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 21,492 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 223,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after buying an additional 13,295 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.93. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

