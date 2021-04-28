Short Interest in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Decreases By 75.0%

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 45,505 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $60.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average of $53.55. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $61.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.