Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Rises By 248.7%

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 248.7% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 35,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000.

NYSE AIO opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

