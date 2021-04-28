Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Expands By 203.3%

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a growth of 203.3% from the March 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000.

NYSE:NCZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,962. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $5.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

