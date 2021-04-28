Short Interest in WeedMD Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) Drops By 76.7%

WeedMD Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the March 31st total of 479,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on WeedMD in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $0.60 price target for the company.

Get WeedMD alerts:

Shares of WDDMF opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. WeedMD has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

WeedMD Inc produces, distributes, and sells medical-grade cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis, cannabis plants and seeds, cannabis oil, edibles, extracts and topicals, and others, as well as cannabis flower products. The company sells its products directly to medical patients and strategic relationships across the seniors' market, as well as through supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart and six provincial distribution agencies under the Color Cannabis, Saturday, Starseed, and WeedMD brand names.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WeedMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeedMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.