Short Interest in Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Drops By 83.3%

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Western Energy Services stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. Western Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $21.24 million during the quarter.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Western Energy Services from $0.10 to $0.35 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.