Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Rises By 248.6%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 248.6% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

