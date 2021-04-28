Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Grows By 900.0%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WYNMY opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. Wynn Macau has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

