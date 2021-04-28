Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Grows By 900.0%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WYNMY opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. Wynn Macau has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52.
About Wynn Macau
