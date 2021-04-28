Short Interest in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Increases By 403.4%

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, an increase of 403.4% from the March 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $34.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.02. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 20.37%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xcel Brands stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) by 211.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,262 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.05% of Xcel Brands worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston Brand, the Halston Heritage, and the C Wonder brands.

