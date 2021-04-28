Short Interest in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Increases By 403.4%

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, an increase of 403.4% from the March 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $34.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.02. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 20.37%.
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston Brand, the Halston Heritage, and the C Wonder brands.
