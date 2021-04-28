Short Interest in Xenonics Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ) Drops By 84.4%

Xenonics Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the March 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

XNNHQ opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04. Xenonics has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

About Xenonics

Xenonics Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable illumination products and low light viewing systems (night vision) in the United States. It offers NightHunter ONE, a lightweight illumination system, which can be used on vehicles, boats, and helicopters; NightHunter EXT, a lightweight illumination system for mounting on heavy guns and for use on stationary platforms, or vehicles, boats, or helicopters; and NightHunter 3 for handheld use or mounting on light, medium, and heavy machine guns or vehicles.

