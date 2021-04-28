Short Interest in Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Expands By 900.0%

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of Yellow Cake stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50. Yellow Cake has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.30.
Yellow Cake Company Profile
