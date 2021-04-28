Short Interest in Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Expands By 900.0%

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of Yellow Cake stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50. Yellow Cake has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.30.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

