Short Interest in YogaWorks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) Declines By 85.7%

YogaWorks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YOGAQ opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $541,542.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.05. YogaWorks has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.15.

About YogaWorks

YogaWorks, Inc operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks.com Web platform.

