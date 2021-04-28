ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.33.

SSTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on ShotSpotter from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Roth Capital raised their price target on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

SSTI opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10. The company has a market capitalization of $401.74 million, a P/E ratio of 149.96, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. ShotSpotter has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.72 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ShotSpotter will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other ShotSpotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $40,826.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,746.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $1,840,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827,109.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,925 shares of company stock worth $3,125,951. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 769,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,015,000 after buying an additional 193,501 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,515,000 after purchasing an additional 84,672 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter during the third quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 22,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ShotSpotter by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.