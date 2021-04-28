ShowHand Trading Down 20.2% This Week (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, ShowHand has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ShowHand coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ShowHand has a market cap of $320,412.06 and $2,231.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00066016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00020255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.47 or 0.00848659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00066023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00096266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,495.15 or 0.08213353 BTC.

ShowHand Coin Profile

HAND is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

ShowHand Coin Trading

