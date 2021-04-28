Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.2% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.72. 7,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,921. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.71. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $118.13.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

