Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $22.29 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 6.1% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $22,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,538,000 after purchasing an additional 686,987 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,606,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,244,000 after buying an additional 109,677 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,963.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,883,000 after acquiring an additional 96,101 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,677,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

DIA traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.69. 223,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,053,508. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $228.30 and a 1-year high of $342.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.14.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

