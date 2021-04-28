Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $4.29 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 1.2% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.49. 15,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,674. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $76.23 and a one year high of $96.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.17.

