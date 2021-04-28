Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $5.68 Million Holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,364 shares during the quarter. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 67,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 70,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,033 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

PSK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,784. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

