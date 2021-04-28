Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Invests $1.53 Million in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000. fuboTV accounts for about 0.4% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FUBO. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in fuboTV by 50.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period.

Get fuboTV alerts:

NYSE:FUBO traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.69. 96,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,550,121. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. fuboTV Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $32.40.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. fuboTV’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.