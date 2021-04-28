Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

SSTK stock traded down $2.02 on Wednesday, reaching $90.04. 471,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,845. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day moving average of $76.69. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $104.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 64.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSTK has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

In other news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $172,565.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,445.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 22,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,915,366.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,311.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,268 shares of company stock worth $18,174,871 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

