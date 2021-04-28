Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of Shutterstock stock traded down $3.03 on Wednesday, hitting $89.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,072. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.81 and a 200 day moving average of $76.69. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $104.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $172,565.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,445.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $1,958,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,514,607 shares in the company, valued at $880,071,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,268 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,871. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 628.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

