Sierra Metals (SMTS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN: SMTS) recently:

4/26/2021 – Sierra Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $4.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Sierra Metals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

4/19/2021 – Sierra Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $4.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2021 – Sierra Metals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

3/29/2021 – Sierra Metals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Sierra Metals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $581.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39.

Get Sierra Metals Inc alerts:

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 15.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Metals by 379.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 1,575,719 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.