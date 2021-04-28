Signature Aviation (LON:SIG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $351.59

Signature Aviation plc (LON:SIG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 351.59 ($4.59) and traded as high as GBX 405 ($5.29). Signature Aviation shares last traded at GBX 402 ($5.25), with a volume of 1,972,887 shares changing hands.

SIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 411 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 411 ($5.37) target price on shares of Signature Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 411 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Signature Aviation in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Signature Aviation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 337.60 ($4.41).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 403.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 351.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.91. The company has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -502.50.

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

