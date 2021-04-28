Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Raised to $300.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Hovde Group raised Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.47.

SBNY opened at $251.85 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $256.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.49.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 153.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

