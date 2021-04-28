Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6 billion-$6.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.99 billion.

Signet Jewelers stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.19. 8,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,313. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $68.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.82.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

