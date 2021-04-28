Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Trading Down 0.2%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.75 and last traded at $54.75. 322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.85.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.92.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

