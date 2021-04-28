Silchester International Investors LLP Has $413.95 Million Stock Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,202,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224,393 shares during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd accounts for about 28.1% of Silchester International Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Silchester International Investors LLP owned approximately 2.09% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $413,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 4th quarter valued at $46,956,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,164,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,513,000 after buying an additional 448,566 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,067,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 4th quarter valued at $2,610,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at $2,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

NYSE SKM traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $31.68. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $24.94.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

