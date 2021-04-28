Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.38. Silgan also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.300-3.450 EPS.

Silgan stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.27. 530,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,057. Silgan has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $44.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.88.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

