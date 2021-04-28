Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.750-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Silgan also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.300-3.450 EPS.

Shares of Silgan stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Silgan has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Silgan from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silgan currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.88.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 30.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

